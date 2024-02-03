Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Host ‘Valentine’s Party for Our Girls’ With Epic Love-Themed Treats: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 43, held an awesome Valentine’s Day-themed party for “girls” this week. They both took to their Instagram stories to share photos and video clips of the fun-looking event, which included snacks and decorations. “a valentines party for our girls,” a caption on one of the photos read.

Some of the treats at the bash included heart-shaped sugar cookies with red, white, and light pink frosting as well as bite sized sugary treats that were white with red dusting. Kourtney also showed off a cup of hot almond milk with cinnamon in the shape of Cupid with a bow on top. Striped tents that were filled with red lights also seemed to be the location of many of the goodies.

It’s unclear if the party was just for family or both family and friends, but the two reality stars seemed to have a blast. Since the KarJenner family tends to have a lot of girls in it, it’s possible the event was a pretty big one. In addition to Kourtney and Kim, the other girls in their close-knit group include sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, and their daughters/nieces, including Penelope Disick, 11, North West, 10, Dream Kardashian, 7, Chicago West, 6, Stormi Webster, 6, and True Thompson, 5.

Before the Valentine’s party, Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with husband Travis Barker on November 1. She has been keeping her new arrival pretty private, but wasn’t shy about showing her baby bump during her pregnancy. A source also said that both she and the Blink 182 drummer are “elated” about their new son.

“Kourtney gave birth and she and Travis are so elated. They’re feeling extremely fortunate that both Kourtney and their baby are healthy after the complications Kourtney went through,” the insider told ET . “They recognize that the circumstances could have been a lot different, so they are feeling extra appreciative and grateful that everyone is safe, happy, and healthy. That is what’s most important to them.”