 Kanye West Covers Face With Hockey Mask at Son Saint’s Basketball Game – Hollywood Life

Kanye West Covers His Face With a Hockey Mask at Son Saint’s Basketball Game

The rapper also wore a black leather jacket, gloves, and gray jeans at the sporting event.

February 3, 2024 6:10PM EST
Kanye West
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kanye West, 46, got a lot of attention on Friday, when he showed up to his son Saint‘s basketball game wearing a white hockey mask. The rapper was photographed walking inside the game area, which took place in Los Angeles, CA, as he proudly displayed the face gear as well as a black leather jacket, matching black rubber gloves, and light gray wash jeans. He topped off his look with black boots.

Kanye’s latest outing to support his eight-year-old son comes after he made headlines when he showed up to Travis Scott‘s Circus Maximus Tour show in Orlando, FL earlier this week. The “Jesus Walks” crooner performed some songs, including “RUNAWAY,” on the stage at the event while wearing the same hockey mask, according to Complex.

Kanye at Saint’s basketball game. (Getty Images)

Before the concert, he also covered his face when he attended a family dinner with ex Kim Kardashian, their daughter North, 10, and others at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. He wore a mostly black outfit, similar to the one he wore at Saint’s basketball game, that included dark wash jeans, a black leather jacket, and black rubber boots. His black, breathable mask went over his head and he was seen still wearing it when he left the restaurant.

Another recent event in which Kanye wore a mask was the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Charlie Wilson. He confidently posed for photos at the outdoor location and appeared to keep his over-the-head black mask on the entire time he was there.

Kanye at Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on January 29. (Getty Images)

When Kanye’s not getting attention for his own looks, he’s doing so for sharing his wife Bianca Censori‘s eye-catching ensembles. The beauty often wears sexy outfits and poses for memorable photos as Kanye praises her on social media. Earlier this month, he shared a now deleted public birthday message for her on the day she turned 29.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he wrote alongside a gorgeous photo of Bianca.

