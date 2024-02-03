Kanye West Covers His Face With a Hockey Mask at Son Saint’s Basketball Game

Kanye West, 46, got a lot of attention on Friday, when he showed up to his son Saint‘s basketball game wearing a white hockey mask. The rapper was photographed walking inside the game area, which took place in Los Angeles, CA, as he proudly displayed the face gear as well as a black leather jacket, matching black rubber gloves, and light gray wash jeans. He topped off his look with black boots.

Kanye’s latest outing to support his eight-year-old son comes after he made headlines when he showed up to Travis Scott‘s Circus Maximus Tour show in Orlando, FL earlier this week. The “Jesus Walks” crooner performed some songs, including “RUNAWAY,” on the stage at the event while wearing the same hockey mask, according to Complex.

Before the concert, he also covered his face when he attended a family dinner with ex Kim Kardashian, their daughter North, 10, and others at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. He wore a mostly black outfit, similar to the one he wore at Saint’s basketball game, that included dark wash jeans, a black leather jacket, and black rubber boots. His black, breathable mask went over his head and he was seen still wearing it when he left the restaurant.