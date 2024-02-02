Nick Jonas Sweetly Watches Daughter Malti, 2, Play in Ball Pit: Watch

Nick Jonas, 31, was a proud daddy as he watched his little girl Malti Marie, 2, frolic and throw colorful balls in a ball pit! In a video clip you can see below, the daughter of Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra rocked an animal print hoodie as she happily tossed pink, blue, purple, and white balls around the pit. “Oh yeah!” Nick could be heard encouraging his little girl. “Malti! Good throws!” Malti looked adorable with two high pigtails with gold barrettes and wore a delicate gold bracelet on her right wrist.

Malti’s mama also shared a pic of the adorably sassy tot playing behind a wooden play structure on gym mats, and a snap of Malti sitting on the beach in her February 1 Instagram post. The former beauty queen captioned her post on Thursday with gratitude-themed emojis, including tear-filled eyes, hands in prayer, and heart eyes. Fans of the power couple love a glimpse of baby Jonas, and many of Pri’s 90.5 million followers on the platform added comments.

“Malti is such a mood and I’m so here for it,” remarked a fan, while another gushed, “the most perfect little angel.” A third predicted athletic success in Malti’s future. “Them throws…. Malti will be queen of dodge ball when she takes gym class,” they wrote.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in January of 2022, four years after marrying in a three-day celebration in 2018. Just months after Malti’s arrival, Nick opened up about how becoming a dad had changed his life. “The weight of everything is much more intense,” the hitmaker told Variety in May of 2022. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for (Malti) and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”