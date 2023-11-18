Nick Jonas Makes Rare Comment About Daughter’s ‘Mischievous Attitude’ & Compares Her to Wife Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas, 31, couldn’t help but praise his 10-month-old daughter Malti‘s personality, in a new interview. The singer compared the little one to his wife Priyanka Chopra, 41, and revealed she has a “mischievous attitude” and quite the sense of humor.

“It’s so encouraging to be around people like that [who don’t take themselves too seriously],” Nick said on the latest episode of the Read the Room podcast. “I’m not talking about self-deprecating stuff, [but] like if you walk into a door, it’s funny. It’s not like, ‘Haha, you’re an idiot.’ It’s like, ‘We love you and we all saw it.’ I think it’s a really lovely quality to have in people. And obviously, my wife embodies that in spades.”