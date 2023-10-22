Priyanka Chopra Calls Motherhood ‘Greatest Thing’ She’s ‘Ever Done’

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra, 41, is enjoying the bliss of motherhood. The actress, who shares one-year-old daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas, 31, admitted she feels overwhelmed with being a new mom “every day,” but thinks it’s the “greatest thing” she’s “ever done,” in a new interview with PEOPLE.

“I think when you put them to bed, it’s extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make,” she told the outlet. “But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

“I look at [my daughter’s] smile, and I’m like, ‘Okay, okay. I’m doing good so far,’ ” she added. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s extremely scary.”

The doting mom also talked about how having a daughter may have influenced her interest and activism in women’s rights. “I don’t know if [having my own daughter] specifically has made me want to get behind amplifying women’s voices. That’s something that I am extremely aware of, being a woman who has the privilege of choosing my life and my career,” she explained. “There are so many women around the world that don’t get that opportunity.”

Priyanka and Nick, who have been married since 2018, welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022. The tot spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and made it home in time for Mother’s Day. She spent the special holiday with her mom and since then, both proud parents haven’t been shy about sharing photos of memorable moments with their little one.

In September, Priyanka, who is from India, took to Instagram to share a culture-themed post that featured adorable photos of Malti. “A girl and her Ganpati😍Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏽 #ganeshchaturthi,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared a video that showed her enjoying time on a farm with her family and animals. Little Malti wore a bright blue onesie with red apples and happily mingled with the animals, which included a goat.