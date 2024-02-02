Joe Exotic Pleads With Kourtney Kardashian to Have Kim Get Him Out of ‘This Hell Hole’ Prison

Joe Exotic wants Kim Kardashian to get him out of prison, so he asked for help through her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The Tiger King star, 60, commented on Kourtney’s Instagram photo of her holding her newborn son, Rocky, on January 28 and begged for help from the Kardashians. “Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole,” Joe wrote. His comment got over 7,000 likes and over 500 responses, but none of them were from either Kourtney, 44, or Kim, 43.

Joe is currently serving a 21-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his rival Carole Baskin. He revealed his cancer diagnosis to the world in Nov. 2021, and asked to be released from prison so he could seek proper treatment for his condition, but his wishes haven’t been granted by the court. Per his latest sentencing, Joe will be released from jail in 2041.

Back in 2020, Joe — who has maintained his innocence — wrote a letter to Kim asking her to get then-President Donald Trump to grant him a presidential pardon which would free him from prison.

“I am writing you this letter, not as Joe Exotic, but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 min. out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon, with all the evidence I’m innocent, and ask him to sign my pardon,” Joe wrote in the letter, which was dated November 4, 2020, and published by Entertainment Tonight. “I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying, and I’ve been taken away from my husband, who I love dearly.”

The Netflix star concluded the letter by asking Kim to place a call to Trump, and assuring her, “No one even has to know you did it.” Kim previously met with Trump regarding prison reform while he was president, and she helped various people get clemency, including Alice Marie Johnson.

Kim was a fan of Tiger King, the Netflix documentary about Joe and his zoo. She tweeted about the documentary when it came out in early 2020. Then, she dressed up as Carole Baskinfor Halloween, while her pal, Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Joe. Kim’s four kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm all went as tigers.