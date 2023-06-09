Kim Kardashian Reunites With Alice Marie Johnson, The Woman She Helped Get Pardoned 5 Years Ago

It’s been five years since Kim Kardashian, 42, helped Alice Marie Johnson, 68, get pardoned by former President Donald Trump after she served 21 years of a life sentence in federal prison for a drug conviction. In a full circle moment, the pair got together for Alice’s Five Years Free event she hosted in Beverly Hills to commemorate her Golden Anniversary. In photos seen HERE, Alice and Kim sat next to each other on a couch, and North West, 9, joined as well. Kim, who donned a dark gray crop top and trousers set, and Alice, who wowed in a silky red dress, had nothing but praises for one another.

“Alice always thanks me, but I always thank her because through this process I feel like she’s really given me purpose, and I think to find your purpose in life and to find what you can do for other people is such a powerful thing,” Kim gushed at the event, per Stand Together, for which Alice is an ambassador. Meanwhile, Alice called Kim her “war angel” in her heartfelt speech. She stated, “I’ll be forever grateful to those who never stopped believing in me both inside of prison and out, especially my war angel, Kim Kardashian. It is incredibly meaningful to be able to celebrate this milestone with so many friends, loved ones, and supporters.”

Alice also honored those who have been freed and who are still serving long sentences in prison for non-violent acts. “But this event is not just a celebration of my own freedom – it’s a celebration of all the wonderful things that so many others have accomplished with their own second chances, many of whom attended tonight’s event,” she explained. “It’s critical that we keep spotlighting their success stories while we fight for those still trapped in the system – we will not forget them. I am committed to what we can accomplish in the next five years.”

Alice appeared on Fox 11 Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 6 and spoke about how her relationship with Kim has grown since she was released from prison. “We call each other family. I’m so thankful that I did not know who Kim Kardashian was [when she first began helping my case]. … It gave me an opportunity to know Kim as a human being, as a friend,” she explained with a smile on her face. “So we developed a bond when I was still in prison and when I came out and we met for the first time, it was magic. It was like meeting an old friend.”

The federal prisoner-turned-criminal reform advocate and is the CEO and founder of Taking Action for Good, said she and the Kardashians star are still in touch to this day. “Since that time, our relationship has blossomed. It has grown,” Alice confirmed. “When I have things that I am working on, Kim likes to help support things that I’m passionate about.”

Alice said once she got her footing post-prison, she immediately helped release three of her friends from prison who she described as “like daughters” to her. “Kim jumped right into that,” Alice noted. “I can always depend upon her that if I’m running into a brick wall, that she’ll help.”

The mission of Alice’s organization is to “use storytelling to put human faces to America’s failed criminal justice system and to promote justice and mercy by reducing—through early releases—the number of men and women who are needlessly incarcerated.” Alice explained during her interview that she is a prime example of the good that can happen when people are given second chances.

“When people see me, it does something to them because I am a human. I’m a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother … I have five strong [pieces of] evidence of what redemption looks like, what a second chance looks like,” she said. “There has never been a year that I’ve just been stagnant. My life has purpose. I’m mission-driven to help as many deserving individuals get a second chance as possible.”

Kim is studying to becoming a lawyer to continue working on criminal justice reform. She also has dreams of opening up her own law firm one day. In 2019, Kim helped 17 first-time nonviolent drug offenders leave prison, per CNN.