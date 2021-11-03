‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Reveals He Has ‘Aggressive Cancer’ As He Begs For Prison Release

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic shared a heartbreaking message about his ‘aggressive cancer’ on Wednesday, begging for prison release to seek treatment.

Joe Exotic, 58, the star of Netflix’s quarantine hit Tiger King just shared how badly his health has deteriorated with a heart-wrenching message for his Instagram followers on Wednesday. “Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer,” Joe — whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage — posted on Nov. 3. “I am still waiting on the results from other test as well.”

The former zoo owner continued by saying he didn’t want “anyone’s pity” while also taking a jab at his rival, Carole Baskin, 60, who he joked would probably have a “party” over his health issues. “What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.”

Joe continued his post by asking to be released from prison so he could seek proper treatment for his condition. “And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice.” Joe’s attorney, John Phillips, told TMZ on Nov. 3 that the Netflix star planned to file a motion for a “compassionate release” from the Texas prison, adding that a delay to get the motion before the judge could prove fatal for Joe.

Joe was found guilty in Jan. 2020 on two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin in Florida, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and selling tigers across state lines. He was originally sentenced to 22 to 27 years in prison in Jan. 2020, but was re-sentenced in July 2021, where a court ordered his sentence fall between 17.5 and 22 years.

A sequel to the docuseries was announced on Sept. 23 and will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17.