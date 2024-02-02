 Heidi Klum Sizzles in Black Plunging Dress at Grammys Pre-Party: Photo – Hollywood Life

Heidi Klum Sizzles in Plunging Cutout Little Black Dress at Pre-Grammys Party

The 'America's Got Talent' judge looked gorgeous in a mini dress as she arrived for the Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy party.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 2, 2024 9:37AM EST
heidi klum
View gallery
Heidi KlumGreen Carpet Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Mar 2023
Avatar: The Way of Water Premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on December 12, 2022. 12 Dec 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925662_061.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Warner Music

Heidi Klum stunned in a little black dress at the Warner Music Group’s Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday, February 1. The model and TV personality, 50, looked beautiful as she rocked a sleeveless, plunging mini-dress with cutouts. She completed the look with a set of black tights and heels, as she smiled for the cameras on the red carpet.

Heidi also shared the look on her Instagram with a video set to her cover of the Corey Hart tune “Sunglasses at Night.” She didn’t appear to have a pair of shades though. “@warnermusic + #sunglassesatnight = great times,” she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji. The America’s Got Talent judge’s Tiësto-produced cover of the 80s classic was put out by Warner Music Group, fittingly. It puts a modern, dance music spin on the beloved tune.

Heidi stuns with her all-black look as she arrives for the party. (Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic)

Heidi’s red carpet appearance came shortly after her revealing interview on Call Her Daddy was released on Wednesday, January 31. During the podcast, Heidi FaceTimed her daughter Leni Klum, 19, who recalled finding her mom’s “sex closet,” when she was younger. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” Leni explained. “I was going through it with my friends. I really had no idea what it was, and my mom got so mad at me after.”

At another point in the podcast, Heidi spoke about her fondness for going topless, but she said that her kids will remind her to get a shirt on if they have friends heading over. “Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless. And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will,” she joked. “I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines.”

ad