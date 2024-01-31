Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Klum Reveals She Discovered Her Mom’s ‘Sex Closet’: ‘It Was the Coolest Thing Ever’

Heidi Klum unpacked a lot on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. While speaking with host Alex Cooper on Wednesday, January 31, the 50-year-old model opened up about her sex life. Perhaps the biggest revelation, though, was when her daughter, Leni Klum, appeared on FaceTime and recalled discovering her mom’s “sex closet,” which is where Heidi keeps her sex toys.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever,” the 19-year-old said on the call. “I was going through it with my friends. I really had no idea what it was, and my mom got so mad at me after.”

Leni and Heidi have a close mother-daughter relationship. In addition to the teen, Heidi shares kids Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal. Leni followed in her mom’s footsteps and previously opened up about how Heidi guided her when she began modeling.

“I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12, and they asked me to model for their clothes,” Leni told PEOPLE in October 2022. “I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping. I said ‘Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.’ And she was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ I was really sad about it, but in the end, she was right. And I feel like that’s what sparked me to want to model more.”

Throughout Heidi’s recent “Call Her Daddy” interview, she didn’t hold back from sharing sexy pointers and secrets. While describing her sex life with husband Tom Kaulitz, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel admitted that her biggest turn-on is just by looking at Tom, 34.

“I just need to look at my husband,” Heidi gushed. Alex then asked Heidi to rate herself on a scale of “prude to total freak,” to which the America’s Got Talent judge responded, “nine.”

Aside from Tom, Heidi also got candid about the “different sausages” she’s had in the past. “But I ended up with a German one. The German sausages, what can I say?” she joked. As for her most important piece of sex advice, Heidi noted that it’s all about comfort.

“Look at my past — I don’t have a type,” she pointed out. “I’ve been with someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny. Their personalities have also been very, very different. At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with.”

Since she’s found her perfect partner in Tom, Heidi noted that she prefers long “hours” of sex, calling their sex life “endless, hot [and] while” when Alex asked her to describe it in three words.

“I think it’s easier for the woman [to keep going] than it is for the man, so does the man have that much stamina is the thing,” the fashion designer said. “The men are usually the ones that can’t go for that long. … Some can’t do it.”