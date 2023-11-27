Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo of All Four Kids and Husband Tom Kaulitz for the Holidays

Image Credit: I Hasegawa/HNW-Photo/Plux/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum doesn’t often share a pic with all four of her kids. But on Sunday, November 26, she did exactly that, in a rare pic at home with hubby Tom Kaulitz after the Thanksgiving holiday. In the pic, the Victoria’s Secret model snuggled up on a bright yellow couch, embracing her daughters Leni, 19, and Lou, 14. She wore a black leisure suit and went barefoot for the casual pic, showing off a bright red pedicure. Both girls covered or obscured their faces as they cuddled with their famous mama.

On the couch next to them were her two sons, Johan, 17, and Henry, 18, sitting on either side of Tom, who appeared thrilled to be spending time with his step kids. Both Johan and Henry also leaned forward and kept their faces from being easily seen. “L❤️VE,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Heidi shares all four of her children with her ex Seal, whom she married in 2005 and divorced in 2014. The “Kiss From a Rose” hitmaker formally adopted Heidi’s eldest daughter, Leni, whom she welcomed with ex Flavio Briatore in 2004. The couple split before Leni was born.

Though Klum’s family appears to be picture-perfect, she once admitted that having a blended family is “never easy.” “Obviously when you get married and you have children, you hope for that to last forever,” she told TODAY during a 2022 Zoom interview. “When I said ‘yes’ I meant yes forever,” she continued. “Unfortunately, that was not the case, and so you try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible.”

She ultimately remarried to musician Tom in 2019, and the pair appears to be completely smitten with each other. “Life has its ups and downs and even though I always wanted the forever house with the picket fence and the dog and the kids — it somewhat came through — other things have fallen apart,” she told the outlet. “And you know, new love comes along and I don’t know — as long as everyone is happy, then I’m happy and we’re all in good place.”