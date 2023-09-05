Seal Spends Quality Time With Daughter Leni Klum, 19, In Rare Photo Together 

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Seal and his daughter Leni Klum were all smiles as they enjoyed a father-daughter outing over the holiday weekend. The R&B singer, 60, and Leni, 19, posed for a sweet photo in New York City, which he posted on Instagram on Sunday, Sep. 3. Seal showed he’s clearly a very proud dad, as he spoke about how much more wonderful his daughter has made his life.

Both the father and daughter were dressed casually on their outing. Seal sported a gray button-down and cream blazer, as well as a pair of black shorts. He had a few necklaces poking out from under his slightly unbuttoned shirt. Leni rocked a gray t-shirt and baggy pants, and she had her hair tied back in a ponytail and a pair of shades rested on the top of her head.

In the caption, Seal penned a sweet message to his daughter, which signed off as “Papa” and included some loving emojis. “In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19 [years] ago. Thank you Leni for making me a better person. Love you,” he wrote. Leni wrote back to her dad showing him some love. “So cute! I love you papa,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Leni is the oldest of four children that Seal shares with her Heidi Klum, 50. When the model started dating Seal, she was pregnant with Leni from a prior relationship with Flavio Briatore. After she split up with the businessman, she started dating Seal, and he was there when she gave birth to Leni. The “Crazy” singer married Heidi in 2005, and he officially adopted Leni in 2009. While he’s not her biological father, it’s clear that the two share a very special bond, and the young model still accompanies her dad to various events.

During their marriage, Heidi and Seal had three more children: Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13. The pair split up in 2014, after nine years of marriage. The America’s Got Talent judge has since remarried musician Tom Kaulitz in 2019.