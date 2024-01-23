Heidi Klum Shields Her Skin from the Sun With This Tinted SPF

Image Credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum wishes she had prioritized sunscreen application more in her youth. So, follow her advice and make sure to get your hands on some SPF as soon as possible. Specifically, the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 will not only protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays but also provide an additional glow that will leave your skin looking radiant and awakened. This 100% mineral-tinted SPF is a universal tint with a matte finish, which makes it accessible for any skin type. There’s no white cast and it won’t leave a greasy residue on your skin.

“I have added sunscreen to my daily routine. I grew up without a lot of awareness of how important it is to keep your skin protected from the sun. I remember tanning with baby oil – can you imagine doing that now? I have always been a sunbum. I’m at my happiest on a beautiful beach in the hot sun but, now, I put on sunscreen first. I like the tinted sunscreen by La Roche Posay,” Heidi shared with Harper’s Bazaar. This sunscreen comes highly recommended by the Skin Cancer Association and is enriched with ingredients that offer substantial benefits to your skin. It’s made for sensitive skin and filled with antioxidants to protect it.

As for ingredients, there’s a Cell-Ox Shield technology that will protect your skin to the max against free radicals caused by the sun. There’s also Vitamin E and La Roche-Posay’s Thermal Spring Water that will provide minerals and a natural antioxidant. The silica in the product will trigger a matte finish since it’s able to absorb the oil from your skin.