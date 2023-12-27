Heidi Klum Goes Topless While Sunbathing on the Beach in St. Barts: Watch

Heidi Klum is living her best topless life in the Caribbean this holiday season. The model and TV host, 50, shared a video to her Instagram on December 26 of her sunbathing on the beach in St. Barts without her top on. Heidi covered her cleavage with her hands as she panned the camera to show her lying on top of a towel on the sand next to her husband, Tom Kaultiz, 34. All Heidi was wearing was a black bikini bottom during her sunbathing session. Tom, meanwhile, was shirtless and had on a yellow Mickey Mouse bathing suit.

At the end of the video, which was played to the song “What a Day for the Daydream,” Heidi angled the camera in her face and put on a pair of brown sunglasses. The America’s Got Talent host used the smiling face with sunglasses emoji to caption her post.

The next day, Heidi shared another video of her and Tom enjoying their trip to sunny St. Barts. The couple went on a hike on a huge mountain and Heidi shared footage of their epic adventure. She panned the camera to show them on their hike and the beautiful view including the ocean and other nearby mountains. Heidi was wearing a colorful shirt, a black hat, and a pair of sunglasses. “What a beautiful beautiful day 😎🙏🏻❤️,” Heidi wrote in her caption.

Heidi seemingly spent the Christmas holiday apart from her four children. However, last month Heidi celebrated Thanksgiving with her family and shared a rare photo of her and Tom with her kids. The famous model shares daughter Leni, 19, with ex-boyfriend Flavio Briatore and daughter Lou, 14, and sons Johan, 17, and Henry, 18, with ex-husband Seal. Seal formally adopted Leni when she was born in 2004.

Heidi privately married Tom on a yacht in Italy in February 2019 and they’ve been completely smitten with each other ever since. She opened up about their romance in an interview with E! in 2022. “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already,” she said. “I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way.”

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Heidi shared how she’s “a much happier person” being married to the guitarist. “For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” said Heidi. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”