Heidi Klum Admits Her Kids Remind Her to Put a Top on When Friends Come Over

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum‘s kids feel their famous mom needs to be reminded to put a top on. The supermodel, 50, admitted during a new podcast appearance that her kids go out of their way to nudge her to put a shirt on before their friends come over. “I mean, I try to be like that with my kids,” she said of going shirtless when nobody is around. “Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless. And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.’”

She explained further during the Wednesday, January 31 episode Call Her Daddy that her kids give her the “warning” before anybody arrives. “But they always make sure,” she continued. “‘Mom, just a little warning what’s going to happen here.’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t worry.’ I also don’t want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don’t love tan lines.”

This isn’t the first time Heidi has opened up about the benefits of being nude and going topless. The mom of four, who is married to musician Tom Kaulitz, previously spoke out about her “strategic” free-thinking habits in September. “As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” Heidi told PEOPLE magazine at the time. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

As for that flawless physique, Heidi says a false report claiming she achieves it with a 900 calorie per day diet couldn’t be further from the truth. “I’m not a calorie counter,” she told the outlet. “I never have. I’ve always been lucky that I’ve never had that obsession to count calories or whatever.”