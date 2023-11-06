Heidi Klum Tans Topless While Enjoying the Sunshine on a Pool Day: ‘Sundaaaayzzzzzzz’

Image Credit: Virisa Yong/BFA.com/Shutterstock

No one wants uneven tan lines, including Heidi Klum. The 50-year-old model shared a clip of herself tanning completely topless over the weekend while enjoying a day by the pool.

“Sundaaaayzzzzzzz,” she captioned a video that she posted to her Instagram account on November 5. Heidi only used her arm to cover her exposed chest as she soaked up the sun rays while lounging outside near her dog. She also kept her face uncovered as she embraced the UV rays while keeping her hair down in a simple style.

For most of the day, Heidi wore a spring-themed sunflower-print bikini, which she coordinated with a floral cover-up and leopard-styled shorts. To shield her scalp from the sunlight, the catwalk queen used a beige baseball cap for part of the day.

This was Heidi’s second social media post in a row featuring her totally shirtless. Earlier this weekend, the runway star and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, sunbathed together outside, per Daily Mail. In a separate clip she posted to her Stories, Heidi covered up her bare skin with one arm while she lay next to Tom, who was also enjoying the sunshine.

Heidi isn’t afraid to strip down. However, the businesswoman also loves the chance to dress up however she can. Heidi attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art + Film Gala on November 4, wearing a sparkling white feathered dress. The iconic look also featured a deep V-neck and exposed Heidi’s upper thigh, revealing that the dress called for an undergarment-less evening.

In September, Heidi proudly explained to PEOPLE why she loves to embrace the occasional nude moment, noting that she doesn’t “like tan lines” and is “very strategic” with her tanning methods.

“As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” the America’s Got Talent judge clarified. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”

Heidi joked that even her children have called her out for her casual nudity. “I’m super comfortable naked today to the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” she revealed to the outlet. “And I’m like, ‘Have I ever been naked in the backyard when a friend was coming over?’”