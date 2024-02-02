Halle Bailey Wows in Strapless White Gown in First Red Carpet Appearance After Announcing She Gave Birth

Halle Bailey is the girl who has everything now that she’s welcomed her baby boy, Halo, and the new mom just made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth! The Little Mermaid star, 23, wowed in a strapless white gown at the Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1, pulling part of her hair back in a simple yet classy style. She paired the full look with a sparkling choker and small hoop earrings.

Halle’s boyfriend, DDG, accompanied her, and the rapper, 26, sported an all-black suit and sunglasses for the evening. The pair posed for pictures together while arriving at the venue and while taking their seats at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Earlier this week, the Color Purple actress gracefully fired back at an X user (previously known as Twitter), who accused Halle of lying about her pregnancy last year.

“I never lied or even said anything about it, honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” Halle tweeted in reply on January 28. “I’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you [sic].”

The internet troll was referencing Halle’s hidden pregnancy. Toward the end of 2023, rumors spiraled across social media, pointing to the Disney princess’ wardrobe. At the time, she was wearing larger clothing at public events, and many social media users took this as a sign of pregnancy.

Without confirming whether or not she was pregnant at the time, Halle told off a separate internet commenter who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” Halle said in a November 2023 video response before adding, “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

One month later, the Chloe x Halle recording artist opened up about the harsh criticism she faced from online users, specifically about the bullying she faced for being cast as Ariel being a Black woman.

“People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things,” Halle said during Variety’s “Actors on Actors” interview in December 2023. “That was definitely something that I had to navigate. … It’s hard being women under the spotlight. People are so critical and say anything that they would never say to your face.”

At the start of 2024, Halle announced the arrival of her son, confirming the rumors that she was pregnant last year.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Halle captioned an Instagram post featuring a picture of her newborn’s little hand. “Welcome to the world, my halo, the world is desperate to know you.”

Shortly after sharing the news on her own terms, Halle explained why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret in a recent Snapchat discussion.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey,” the “Angel” artist noted. “Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just to keep myself sane and OK.”