Teresa Giudice Rocks Blue String Bikini While on Island Getaway With Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice sported a sexy blue bikini while on the beach during a tropical getaway with her husband Luis Ruelas on Wednesday, January 31. The reality star, 51, cozied up to her husband, 48, while they caught some sun on the beach, while they posed for the photo. She revealed that she was over the moon in the caption. “One happy island,” she wrote, along with the hashtags “love you”, “soulmates”, and “I love loving you.”

In addition to the blue string bikini, Theresa also sported a white sun hat, as they stood down by the water. Luis showed off his muscles as he posed shirtless in a blue and yellow swimsuit. He also rocked a pair of sunglasses and a necklace. Luis also reposted the photo on his Instagram Story.

In the comments, people hyped up The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband. “Not even gonna lie. Teresa looks banging,” one person wrote. A few people complimented the pair’s relationship. “All I see is love love love,” one fan commented. “Literal couple goals!! You guys look great!! Love love love it!” another person wrote.

Of course, Teresa has never shied away from sharing sweet photos with Luis throughout their relationship, including plenty of PDA pics and videos. Back over the summer, the pair enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy. The reality star shared a few shots showing off a beautiful orange bikini and shared a clip of herself kissing her husband on the cheek. She also shared a clip of herself lounging in a hot pink bikini while she and her husband enjoyed the sun in Sardinia.

Luis has also gushed about Teresa throughout their relationship, and he regularly shares tributes to his beautiful wife on his social media. Earlier in January, he shared a photo of them on a night out and wrote a loving caption for her. “To the love of my life, my guiding light, and the heart of our family. Words fail to express the depth of my admiration for you. You radiate strength, compassion, and unwavering support for all of us. Your love knows no bounds, and your kindness knows no end,” he wrote.