Teresa Giudice Lounges In Tiny Hot Pink Bikini In Sexy Video With Luis Ruelas In Sardinia: Watch

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star flashed a big smile to the camera as her husband filmed her relaxing outside in Greece.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 2, 2023 11:00PM EDT
Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas
View gallery
Singer Dua Lipa wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 02 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA576798_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her voluptuous curves in a hot pink bikini as she takes a ride on a yacht with boyfriend Scott Disick in Miami. 25 Nov 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie; Scott Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA556401_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, 51, looked like she was having the summer of a lifetime in Sardinia, in her husband Luis Ruelas‘ new Instagram video. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was laying outside under the sun in a hot pink and orange bikini and sunglasses, in the clip, and had her long hair down as she flashed a big smile to the camera. Luis, 49, who was filming the video, reached out his hand to her at one point, and she gladly took it while singing along to a song that was playing in the background.

The doting spouse revealed he and Teresa were celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary during the trip, in the caption. “Babe I love traveling the world with you! Sardinia 2023 ❤️🔥#happyanniversary❤️,” it read.

Luis also shared several photos from their recent Mykonos summer getaway, in another post. It featured photos of his son, Louis Ruelas Jr., 19, and Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. They looked thrilled as they posed at a beach and other locations they had fun at in the area. The doting dad, who is also the father of his son Nicholas Ruelas, 21, shared loving words of gratitude for their presence, alongside the snapshots.

“In this moment I have so much Love & gratitude in my heart for these amazing human beings ❤️My handsome son @louieruelas & my beautiful stepdaughters @_giagiudice @milania.ggiudice @audrianag_,” he wrote. “Mom and I want to thank YOU guys for an amazing week in Mykonos & for being so incredible!! We need & want to acknowledge how beautiful you all are inside and out ❤️The love we shared together this week was so special, our growing & bonding moments we PRICELESS & unforgettable!!”

Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas
Teresa and Luis were married in Aug. 2022. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

“You could have been doing anything anywhere in the world and you chose to be with us!” he continued. “We miss you so much, sending you love from Sardinia ❤️ Sharing these experiences and moments with you is what mom and I live for – we are so blessed!! Love you so much.”

Teresa and Luis were married in Aug. 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing memorable moments of their life together ever since. The former recently addressed  rumors of a “shaky” marriage, on an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast. “There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky,” she confirmed.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad