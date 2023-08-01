Teresa Giudice Rocks Tiny Orange Bikini & Shares A Kiss With Luis Ruelas In Mykonos: Photos

Teresa Giudice, 51, was seen showing off a scorching bright orange wraparound bikini on the beaches of Mykonos while vacationing with her husband Luis Ruelas! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stunned with long, straight hair as she waded in the emerald waters, accessorizing with a pair of oversized sunglasses, huge hoop earrings, and a milky manicure. Her strappy bikini featured pastel pink ties that wrapped all the way around her toned midsection for the outing. In another pic, all taken Tuesday, July 31, her husband wrapped his arms around her for a passionate kiss on the sand.

The couple, who married in August of 2022, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the sunshine and each other’s company during their ongoing vacation. In fact, the trip seems to have been strategically planned to coincide with their August 6 first anniversary!

Teresa’s incredible physique is the result of years of bodybuilding efforts. In a 2018 interview, the reality TV icon revealed how she made it work for her. “I have to keep my mind busy,” she told Us Weekly at the time, noting that’s when she started bodybuilding. After giving yoga a push, “I was looking for the next thing,” she continued “I also wanted to show my daughters that if you put hard work and time into something, you can achieve anything.”

She also shared what about the pursuit inspired her. “It was something I’ve always wanted to do — for myself,” she said of bodybuilding. “I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.” And she admitted at the time that she was thrilled with the results of her efforts.

“I love the way my arms and back look,” she told the outlet. “All my clothes are big on me. My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”