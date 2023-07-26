Teresa Giudice, 51, Packs On Hot PDA With Husband Luis Ruleas While Rocking A Tiny Bikini: Video

Amid Teresa Giudice, 51, and her husband, Luis Ruelas‘ family vacation in Mykonos, the pair packed on the PDA on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s Jul. 26 Instagram Story. For the loved-up selfie, the 48-year-old sweetly leaned in to give his leading lady a kiss, while she puckered up for the video. Teresa also looked chic in a tiny white bikini that featured colorful embroidery throughout.

The brunette beauty completed her beach-side attire with a tan cowboy hat that boasted a single bedazzled eye and silver earrings. Teresa styled her look with a glossy pink lip and opted to style her raven-hued tresses straight down. Later, she gave her 2.3 million followers a closer look at the lavish beach club that they were hanging out in while enjoying their getaway on the Greek island.

Teresa is currently on vacation with Luis and her daughters Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, and Milania, 17. Just two days ago, Luis took to his personal Instagram to gush over his wife and share a sweet photo from their vacation. “You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU,” he captioned the post, along with red heart emojis. The couple is approaching their one-year wedding anniversary which will take place on Aug. 6.

Not only has the Bravo personality been sharing content from her lavish vacation, but her daughters have also been sharing content via TikTok. Gia documented the family’s journey from the U.S. to the Greece on Jul. 25 and included clips of her family on the airplane with her. “summer vacation with the fam,” she captioned the video, along with a heart emoji. Meanwhile, her sister, Milania, shared a video with her mom singing along to Mamma Mia’s “Angel Eyes” on Jul. 25.

Soon after the 17-year-old shared the adorable TikTok with her famous mom, many of her followers took to the comments to gush over Teresa’s cameo. “I can totally hear Teresa’s voice on her part,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “This is amazing.” One fan couldn’t help but mix up who was who as they both looked chic in bathrobes and towels wrapped around their hair. “help i thought teresa was gia omg,” the separate fan wrote. Teresa and her leading man are currently relaxing after a tough season on the Bravo reality series, which came to a close on Jun. 13.