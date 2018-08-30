Celebs Looking Hot In Bathrobes: Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & More

Kylie Jenner recently shared a selfie of herself wearing nothing but a bathrobe! Check out all of the stars who have posted pics of themselves in dressing gowns here!

These stars make casual look so, so sexy. Kylie Jenner is always known for her hot Instagram pics she routinely shares with her many followers, but the soon-to-be billionaire proved that she can stun even when she’s wearing a dressing gown by posting a pic of herself in nothing but bathrobe on Aug. 20. Check out the pic of her outfit below!

But she’s not alone in this fashion trend. Chrissy Teigen recently posted a hilarious Instagram video of herself in a bathrobe welcoming none other than Sofia the Robot, who joined her backstage at Lip Sync Battle. And who could forget the moment when Rita Ora literally wore a towel and bathrobe on the red carpet of the 2017 European VMAs? Seriously, it was truly a standout outfit of the entire night!

But the list of stars who rocked a bathrobe while out and about goes on. For instance, Sia showed off some major sideboob in a sexy selfie she took while wearing a bathrobe and a green face mask. It was all part of her preparation for the 2017 BET Awards — however, the “Chandelier” singer managed to cover up her nipple with a banana emoji. Meanwhile, Ashley Graham managed to show off some wild cleavage while lying around topless in a bathrobe in the Bahamas back in Oct. 2017.

