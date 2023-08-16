Teresa Giudice Stuns In Orange Bikini & Kisses Luis Ruelas In Italy: Photos & Video

Teresa Giudice, 51, has been enjoying the middle of August and took to Instagram to prove it with a new eye-catching post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent time with her husband Luis Ruelas and pals in Italy, and looked like she was having the time of her life, in the photos and videos. The beauty rocked an orange bikini as she hung out on a beach and in a boat, and accessorized with hoop earrings as her long hair was down.

In one clip, she shared a sweet kiss with Luis, who wore black and white shorts, and in others, she added white pants and a red and orange patterned button-down top to her look. Sardegna italy 🇮🇹 #dancingontables #sardegna #italy #crystalbluewater #yatchs,” Teresa captioned the post. She also set it to upbeat music that helped to showcase how much fun she had.

Before Teresa shared her latest vacation post, she made headlines for rocking a white tank top and denim shorts while in Greece with all four of her daughters. Gia Giudice, 22, posted the set of photos from the trip and one of them showed the proud mom posing with Gia as well as her other three girls, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13, while smiling on a beach. Two of the gorgeous gals wore patterned long summer dresses and two wore tan pants with crop tops.

Teresa and her family are known for often going on getaways, especially in the summer, so it’s no surprise she’s continuing to do so this year. When she’s not relaxing in a yacht or on sand, she’s celebrating other memorable moments in her life, like her daughter Audriana’s graduation from 8th grade. The doting parent shared photos from the special day a month ago, and included a loving caption.

“So proud of my Audriana for Graduating 8th grade and going into high school. Make the best out of the next four years. 👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much!! 🤍✨,” the caption read.