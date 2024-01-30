David Letterman Defends Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship: ‘Such A Lovely Thing’

David Letterman has a message for anyone hating on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship: “You Need to Calm Down.” The My Next Guest Needs No Introduction host, 76, gave a whole-hearted endorsement of Taylor, 34, and her relationship with Travis, 34, in an Instagram video on Sunday, January 28. “Dave is #teamtaylor,” the caption said.

Early on in the clip, Dave shared his thoughts on Taylor, who he called “a glowing bright light of goodness in the world,” and he showed that he’s 100 percent a fan. “Taylor Swift, I don’t think in the history of show business, in the history of popular culture, we’ve ever witnessed anything like this. She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a 3-hour show,” he said. “We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness, and the nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier, but that’s all we hear.”

As Dave went on, he proceeded to turn his focus to her relationship with Travis Kelce, but the comedian got him confused with Cheers star Kelsey Grammer (Kelce and Kelsey are pronounced the same way after all). “She starts dating Kelsey Grammer,” he said, and someone off-camera tried to correct him, but he just kept on going. “The Kelsey Grammer people say, ‘Oh no, no, no. Don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor in football,’ and the Taylor Swift people—the Swifties—they say, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with Kelsey Grammer.'”

The woman off-camera then called out Travis’ name to correct the comedian, and he gave his stamp of approval to Taylor’s romance, while also shouting out her political messaging. “I say to both camps: this is such a lovely thing. Shut up! It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift, and it’s something positive and happy for the world,” he said. “God bless Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.”

Even though David kept mixing up Travis’ name with Kelsey Grammer, it’s the thought that counts. It seems like Dave will be very happy to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, even if there are no Frasier stars on the field.