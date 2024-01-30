Blake Shelton Leaves Beautiful Flowers For His ‘Pretty Girl’ Gwen Stefani in Sweet Photo

Blake Shelton, 47, just gave his wife, Gwen Stefani, 54, something new to smile about. The country singer gifted the No Doubt singer with a bouquet of purple flowers, and she took to Twitter to share a photo of the gorgeous display. They were placed in a clear vase and put in front of a window with sunlight coming in.

A card could also be seen propped up on the vase. “TO: PRETTY GIRL LOVE, BLAKE,” it read. The smitten spouse added a caption of the heart-stamped letter emoji in her love-filled post.

Blake’s sweet gesture comes after he admitted that spending their life in Oklahoma has brought out a different side of Gwen, in a candid interview. “I’m not going to say that she’s become this country girl,” he told E! News in November. “But I just think we’re starting to see a different side of Gwen.”

He went on to mention her interest in country music and how they recently teamed up for a version of The Judds‘ hit song “Love is Alive.” “I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is,” he said before also adding that she’s “an incredible songwriter.”

He also expressed enthusiasm over the possibility of another collaboration between them in the future. “Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please,” he laughed. “I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen.”

Gwen and Blake have been married since 2021 and haven’t been shy about sharing some of their most memorable times together. They met and connected when working on The Voice together in 2014 and the doting husband looked back on the moment when giving an emotional speech at Gwen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in October.

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014,” he said. “She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it.” He also explained why she’s “perfect person” to get the star. “She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her,” he gushed. “Not as much as me, though.”