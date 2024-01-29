Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in a String Bikini & More Sexy Looks in ‘Can’t Get Enough’ Remix Music Video

Jennifer Lopez brought her signature glam in an incredibly sexy new “Can’t Get Enough” remix music video! The Hustlers star, 54, began the video by facing a throng of reporters asking her what’s the most important thing to her, among other questions. “Love,” she tells the camera. As the track ramps up, Jennifer is shown rocking a sheer white dress with a heavy gold necklace while writhing in a bed overlooking the city, singing to herself in a small white handheld mirror.

The Selena actress then walks out into the street in a chic beige suit with a mini skirt, only to shed pieces of the ensemble one by one, until she finds herself dancing in the street in a red silk bra and beige corset with flared mini skirt. A group of male dancers, clad in tank tops and shorts, surrounds her.

Later in the song, JLo slides down a rope in a tiny black string bikini and matching fedora to a swimming pool, dances on a billboard platform in a sheer bra and skintight leather pants, and twins with rapper Latto in matching sheer red looks.

The video dropped on January 29, and on YouTube, fans couldn’t “get enough,” either. “Young pop girls, take notes!!! This is how it’s done. This woman has been consistently delivering high-quality music, videos, films, dance moves, fashion, concept and everything for over 25 years without a break,” gushed a follower, while others called her “unstoppable,” a “force of nature,” and a “queen.” “The visuals are insane. JLo never disappoints when it comes to visuals,” remarked yet another.

Jennifer’s physique is legendary, and in 2023, she opened up about how, and why, her intense workout routine is important to her. “Working out is a choice that I make every day, and I feel that it unlocks the best version of myself,” she told POPSUGAR at the time. “I’ve had to perform at a high level for many years, so it’s important to find the right balance to go harder and to get better without compromising things that are important to me.”