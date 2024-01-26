 Paulina Porizkova Rocks Blue String Bikini Before Hip Replacement – Hollywood Life

Paulina Porizkova, 58, Rocks String Bikini on Last Vacation Before Her ‘Long Overdue’ Hip Replacement

The iconic model shared a beach photo and a selfie taken before undergoing her surgery for the anterior hip replacement.

January 26, 2024 9:50AM EST
Paulina Porizkova went “from bikini to hospital chic!” The model, 58, shared a pair of photos showing off a bikini and a pre-surgery, makeup-free look on Instagram on Thursday, January 25. Paulina revealed that she had enjoyed a tropical vacation before she needed to undergo hip replacement surgery. She admitted that the procedure was “long overdue,” and explained why it took so long in the caption.

In the first photo, Paulina stood in the water up to her ankles, seemingly after she took a swim. She looked absolutely gorgeous as she rocked a tiny blue, string bikini. In the second photo, she had a blue medical hair cap and glasses as she lay in her hospital bed as she awaited surgery.

In the caption, Paulina explained that she was born with “congenital hip dysplasia,” and the cartilage in her hips had “worn out.” She said that there was no cartilage left in fact. “The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays,” she wrote. “‘Well, it’s bone on bone,’ they exclaimed. ‘At least we know you’re good with pain tolerance!'”

She revealed that her doctors had advised her to do both hips at once, which is why she went on the vacation before surgery. “It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility,” she wrote. “So. Had one last vacation with old hips- and now it’s time for some new ones.”

Paulina went on and said that her boyfriend Jeff Greenstein was by her side as well as her kids, parents, and friends. She said that she was “anxious” but glad that it was getting taken care of. “I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem!” she said. “I found a doctor I really trust, one who specializes in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation … and now – like my sis-in-law said- ‘take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!’ So, here I go.”

