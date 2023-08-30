Paulina Porizkova Reveals Her ’58-Year-Old Face’ With & Without Makeup In New Video: See The Transformation

Paulina Porizkova is always open and honest about aging and she proved that with her latest Instagram video. The 58-year-old model revealed her face with and without makeup on and the results were equally as beautiful.

Paulina posted the video with the caption, “This is a 58 year old face without fillers, Botox or surgery in good light with professional gorgeous makeup (by @ivanatoky).” While she admitted to not getting injections, she revealed that she’s tried lasers including “ultherapy and Morpheus” plus she “used spf religiously” since her “early twenties.” In the first part of the video, Paulina looked fabulous with a metallic pink smokey eye and a bright coral lip, and then in the second part of the video she showed off her completely bare face in “nice light.”

Paulina continued to write in her caption, “I have chosen not to put anything ‘into’ my face – but even with the fanciest creams and lasers that promise to restore some collagen- I am aging. Some days, I like it. I feel like my face has gained character even as it’s lost its youthful prettiness. And it seems a fair trade off. Other days, (and this is mostly only if I do a photoshoot), I have to gulp some self acceptance. I have changed. Fortunately, this change also means being wiser. And bolder. So I keep gulping self acceptance.”

If there’s one thing for sure about Paulina, it is that she is completely transparent and she has no qualms about baring it all on social media. She often goes makeup-free and talks about aging as well as embracing her gray hair.