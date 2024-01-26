Kevin Costner Reacts to Question About Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s Rumored Romance With Former Neighbor

Kevin Costner avoided talking about his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, during a recent run-in with the paparazzi. The Yellowstone star, 69, was walking through LAX on Wednesday, January 24 when a reporter asked him his thoughts on Christine’s alleged new romance with their neighbor.

“I don’t have a next-door neighbor,” Kevin responded in the footage obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The reporter then corrected themself and referred to Christine’s rumored new boyfriend, Josh Connor, as their “ex neighbor.” But Kevin didn’t give any more responses, other than a brief smirk as he got into an elevator with his team.

Kevin and Christine, 49, split in May 2023 and finalized their divorce that September following a drawn-out legal battle. After rumors began circulating that Christine was dating the former couple’s ex-neighbor, Us Weekly reported on January 25 that Kevin “had strong suspicions that something was going on” between the two of them. “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room,” a source told the outlet.

However, the insider claimed that Christine’s relationship with Josh didn’t take a romantic turn until “relatively recently.” They also said that “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about,” considering the Oscar winner has been romantically linked to singer Jewel, 49, since December. The two stars got cuddly on a trip to the British Virgin Islands a few weeks before Christmas.

After Christine filed for divorce from Kevin following 18 years of marriage, the ex-spouses fought for custody over their children Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Kevin also questioned Christine’s faithfulness to him, and in response, she requested court documents breaking down his finances. Kevin’s legal team denied that the actor ever cheated on Christine, per People, while noting that he “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation.”

Shortly after Kevin and Christine’s split, “a longtime friend” told Page Six that the Dances With Wolves star didn’t cheat on Christine. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children,” they said.