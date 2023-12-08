Kevin Costner and Jewel Spark Dating Rumors During Caribbean Vacation

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner appears to have moved on with Jewel following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone actor, 68, and the Grammy-nominated singer, 49, sparked dating rumors in pictures from their trip to the British Virgin Islands for a tennis fundraiser late last month. In the photos, which were published by TMZ on Friday, December 8, Kevin wrapped his arms around Jewel’s waist as she spoke into a microphone.

“There was definitely something going on,” a source told TMZ about Kevin and Jewel. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.” Another source said, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Kevin and Jewel reportedly flew to the Caribbean together for the event in November. It was hosted by Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation, while Kevin was there as a guest. On November 28, Jewel posted an Instagram from the Caribbean getaway and said that the Oscar winner “was kind enough to mentor our kids this year.”

It’s been over two months since Kevin and Christine, 49, finally settled their divorce following a lengthy and nasty dispute over their finances. In May, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin following 18 years of marriage. Shortly afterward, the ex-spouses fought for custody over their children Cayden, Hayes and Grace. It’s unclear what Kevin and Christine decided with regard to their kids. Their prenuptial agreement, however, was enforced.

When they were going through their divorce, Kevin accused his ex of purchasing personal items with his credit cards. That same month, it was ruled that Kevin would pay $129,000 per month in child support to Christine, but the amount was reportedly reduced to $63,000.

In August, Kevin’s legal team called Christine’s legal tactics “relentless” and that it added a “level of animosity” in their divorce proceedings. That month, Christine accused Kevin of “withholding” financial evidence, which Kevin’s attorney called “burdensome, oppressive and harassing” on her part.

Jewel, meanwhile, has been divorced from professional rodeo cowboy Ty Murray, since 2014. The pair tied the knot in 2008 in the Bahamas and welcomed their son Kase Townes Murray three years later.