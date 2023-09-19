Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner Settle Divorce: Couple Finalizes Split After Legal Battle

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have agreed on a settlement in their divorce, according to a new report from TMZ, published on Tuesday, Sep. 19. The pair reached the terms of their agreement in a three-page settlement over the weekend. The former couple’s prenup will be enforced, after a ruling by the judge. Sources close to the situation did reveal to the outlet that the handbag designer, 49, would get more money than the prenup had initially said.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin, 68, after 18 years of marriage in May. The exes share three children, and one of the biggest legal battles was about how much child support the Field of Dreams star would pay to his ex-wife each month. Both Christine and Kevin had reportedly asked for joint custody of their children. It’s not clear what decisions were made in terms of their children.

According to the report, the judge ruled that if Christine challenged the terms of the prenup, she’d have to pay Kevin $1 million and pay his attorney fees. Before they’d reached a settlement, the two had gone back and forth in terms of what Kevin would pay in child support and how much his estranged wife would need to support their family.

The actor had accused his ex of purchasing personal items with his credit cards in court documents, back in July. That same month, it was ruled that Kevin would pay $129,000 per month in child support to Christine, but the amount was reportedly reduced to $63,000.

Aside from the divorce drama, it was also revealed that Kevin was leaving his role on the critically acclaimed series Yellowstone earlier in September. After much speculation that he’d be making his exit, it was revealed that he’d “concluded his work” on Yellowstone in court documents, per Us Weekly. The second half of season five had not yet been filmed due to questions about Kevin’s involvement, but it was further delayed due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The fifth season will reportedly be the last for the show.