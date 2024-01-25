Kevin Costner Reportedly Had ‘Suspicions’ of Ex-Wife Christine’s ‘Close’ Bond With Neighbor

As if Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce couldn’t get any messier, a new report claims the Yellowstone alum, 69, suspected that his ex-wife, 49, was unfaithful to him. The ex-spouses were engaged in a drawn-out legal battle after they ended their marriage last year.

“Kevin had strong suspicions that something was going on between Christine and [neighbor] Josh [Connor],” a source told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25. “Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room.”

Josh — who works as a financier — was Kevin and Christine’s neighbor before they split in 2023. Christine was spotted spending time with him over the summer of 2023 before she and Kevin had finalized their divorce. However, the outlet reported that Christine’s relationship with Josh didn’t take a romantic turn until “relatively recently.” Not only that, but the insider noted, “Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about” because he has recently been romantically linked to Jewel since December 2023.

“Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal,’ the insider explained, before pointing out, “If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him.”

After Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in May 2023, the duo had a long and heated court battle throughout the remainder of the year. They mostly argued over their assets and child support payments. Kevin questioned Christine’s faithfulness to him, and in response, she requested court documents breaking down his finances.

Kevin’s legal team responded with court documents in August 2023, which read, “Respondent has no responsive documents for ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ in which he engaged because he engaged in none,” according to the outlet. The actor’s attorneys added that he “does not know for a fact if [Christine] engaged in any ‘extramarital romantic relationships’ before separation and, if so, whether she spent any of his money or charged any expenses in furtherance of her affair(s) on credit cards he paid.”

At the time, Christine insisted in court that she and Josh had a platonic friendship. One month later, she and Kevin finalized their divorce.

Meanwhile, the news of Kevin’s departure from his Paramount series, Yellowstone, also made headlines. Although it was reportedly due to scheduling differences, many fans pointed out that his exit from the show coincided with his then-ongoing divorce from Christine.