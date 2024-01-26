Channing Tatum Gushes Over Zoe Kravitz in Sweet Post About Her Directorial Debut: ‘Absolutely Crushing It’

Channing Tatum, 43, is smitten over his fiancée Zoe Kravitz, 35! The Magic Mike star made sure to express how proud he is of his leading lady’s directorial debut by sharing photos of her on the set of their upcoming film, Blink Twice. “MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!” he penned in the caption of the post. “ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE.”

In the carousel of photos from the set, Zoe rocked an all-white ensemble to direct the movie. The brunette beauty rocked a white t-shirt with white shorts and accessorized with a pair of black sneakers. Zoe completed the ensemble with a white baseball cap, a black crossbody purse, and a protective face mask. In the second slide of the post, Channing featured a clip of Zoe’s directing skills in action. “Yup! Great, got it!” she said in the video.

Soon after the 43-year-old shared the post of Zoe’s day at work, many of Channing’s nearly 17 million followers took to the comments to react. “Rooting for your girl is thee sexiest thing a man can do,” one admirer swooned, while another chimed in with, “Ohhhh [sic] can’t wait!! Also, we love a supportive king!!!” Meanwhile, a separate admirer joked that they wanted a man like Channing. “If my man won’t support me like Channing supports Zoe then I don’t want him,” they wrote.

The Hollywood heartthrob‘s latest post comes amid the title change of Zoe’s film. Originally, the film was titled P**** Island, however, it has since been changed to Blink Twice, as reported by Deadline. The project is set to premiere in theaters on August 23 and will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. Not only did Zoe direct the film, but she also co-wrote the project alongside E.T. Feigenbaum. Channing also stars in the movie as a tech billionaire named Slater King. Naomi Ackie, who starred in I Wanna Dance with Somebody is also set to star opposite Zoe’s fiancé.

Zoe’s project is set to be released just two months ahead of the one year anniversary of her engagement to Channing. In October 2023, the starlet was spotted at a Halloween party alongside her man and sported a ring on “that” finger, per PEOPLE. The couple was first linked to each other in 2021, about two years after Channing’s divorce from Jenna Dewan. Most recently, Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz spoke about the engagement news at the top of January 2024. “Hey man, that’s life,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it — I’ve done well. Blessed.”