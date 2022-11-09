‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Movie: The New Trailer & More About The Whitney Houston Biopic

There was no one quite like Whitney Houston, and now fans will get a fresh look into her life with the movie I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The high-energy film will follow the diva from her early days as a simple nightclub singer to a full-blown superstar, chronicling Whitney at the height of her fame.

There has been tons of buzz surrounding the Whitney biopic, which will come out Dec. 21, 2022. The latest trailer for the film came out November 9, 2022, giving audiences their first glimpse of Naomi Ackie as Whitney. Ashton Sanders plays Whitney’s husband Bobby Brown and Tamara Tunie is Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother. The project prominently features Stanley Tucci as record producer Clive Davis, who also serves as a producer on the movie.

Here’s everything we know so far about I Wanna Dance With Somebody, including the cast, filming details, and release date.