Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Daughter Zoe Kravitz’s Engagement to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz approves of his daughter Zoë Kravitz‘s engagement to Channing Tatum! The legendary musician, 59, spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4 and showed his support for the couple when he was asked about their engagement.

“Hey man, that’s life,” Lenny said. “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that’s it — I’ve done well. Blessed.”

PEOPLE broke the news on October 30 that Zoë, 35, and Channing, 43, were engaged after two years of dating. Zoë was seen wearing a giant diamond ring on her engagement finger while at a Halloween party with Channing on October 28. The stars have yet to confirm their engagement.

Zoë and Channing started dating in 2021 after they met on the set of her upcoming film, Pussy Island. Channing revealed in an interview that Zoë reached out to him about starring in the thriller. “When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” he said to Deadline in June 2021. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

While the lovebirds have kept their relationship private, Zoë did open up about working with Channing during an interview with GQ in November 2022.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” the daughter of Lenny and Lisa Bonet said of her time with Channing on the set of her film. She also gushed about what they enjoy doing in their free time. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Zoë added. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

This will be the second marriage for both Zoë and Channing. The Big Little Lies star was previously married to fellow actor Karl Glusman, 36, from 2019 to 2021. Channing was married to actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, 43, for nearly ten years until they announced their split in 2018. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2019, share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly.