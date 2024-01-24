Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tiny Bikini & Fur Coat in the Snow in Sexy New Photos: ‘Faux Mob Wife’

Khloe Kardashian, 39, hopped into the snow while wearing a tiny beige Gucci bikini, a fur-look coat, and a matching hat in playful new photos! In the six-photo carousel, shared via Instagram on Wednesday, the Good American co-founder stared down the camera while letting the heavy coat fall down around her bare shoulders, with a background of snow-covered rocks. She styled her lengthy blonde locks in loose curls and applied a flawless makeup glam in soft pink tones, topping off the hairstyle with a black fur cap. In one photo, Khloe showed off chunky black boots in a shot that also featured her long, flawless legs. “It’s giving mob wife vibes…. Faux mob wife of course,” she captioned the January 24 photos.

Khloe has over 300 million followers on the platform, and many couldn’t contain themselves in the comments thread. “Honestly, I would join this mob,” quipped a fan, while another exclaimed, “Queen,” alongside a row of heart eye emojis. One user dubbed Khloe a “movie star,” and yet another remarked, “Koko in her mob wife girl era🍸✨ here for it.”

Khloe, who is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, opened up in an interview last year about how she achieved and maintains her incredible physique. “One of the best pieces of advice that I received from one of my trainers is to find a workout that you actually enjoy doing,” she told Cosmopolitan during a September 2023 interview. “You’ll stick to it and nowadays, there are so many different types of workouts that we have the option to pick and choose things that make us happy, all the while still being active.”

Asked what advice she’d give to anyone just beginning a fitness journey, she said, “Be kind to yourself and start slowly… Giving yourself grace is crucial when starting any new journey.”

“We all have great intentions,” she continued. “Sometimes we start a little too hard, because we’re so excited to hit that goal. But we have to give ourselves realistic goals and reward ourselves when we meet those goals and expectations. It’s not easy and it’s important to celebrate even the smallest of milestones because it keeps us going.”