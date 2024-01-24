Claudia Schiffer, 53, Dazzles in Shimmery Yellow Dress at the ‘Argylle’ London Premiere

Claudia Schiffer looked gorgeous as she attended the premiere of Argylle in London on Wednesday, January 24. The model and actress, 53, sported a glimmering yellow, strapless dress, which highlighted her bleach blonde hair, to the action comedy’s premiere. Claudia’s husband Matthew Vaughn, 52, was the film’s director, but she brought a very different special guest to the premiere: their cat Chip.

The yellow dress had a bit of a checkered pattern down the center, and it appeared to have an intricate design alongside the squares in the center. Besides the dress, she also had a kitten-carrying backpack with a yellow, argyle checkered design (fitting) that matched her dress. Inside the backpack was her cat, who also starred in the movie as Alfie. She showed off the kitty as she walked the red carpet at the event. Matthew was also on the red carpet in an all-black outfit.

Claudia also served as the film’s executive producer, making it a huge collaboration for the couple. The film follows Bryce Dallas Howard’s Elly Conway, a spy novel author, who is brought into the real world of spies (with her cat Alfie by her side) and espionage when a real-life case appears to mirror her novel. The film also stars Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

It’s clear that Claudia and Matthew really love their cat. Besides featuring him in the film and bringing him along for the premiere, the pair also have an Instagram account for Chip, where they regularly show updates from the kitten’s life. Lately, it’s mostly been posts from the movie’s promotion though.

Aside from her gorgeous dress on the red carpet, Claudia has never shied away from sharing her gorgeous looks both on the red carpet and on social media. When the model celebrated her 53rd birthday back in August, she shared a few photos and videos of her wearing a beautiful, multi-colored bikini while kicking off her next year in Greece.