Claudia Schiffer, 51, Rocks Sexy Floral Bikini As She Poses With A Seashell On The Beach: Photos

Claudia Schiffer stunned her Instagram followers with more smoldering photos! The supermodel sent hearts racing while posing in a sexy floral bikini.

June 21, 2022 7:39PM EDT
Image Credit: Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Claudia Schiffer left her fans drooling over a sizzling Instagram snapshot once again. The 51-year-old German supermodel took to social media on June 21 and shared a smoldering photo as the Richie Rich actress wore a sexy floral bikini which showed off her flawless abs. “Out of office,” the blonde bombshell captioned the post.

The stunning A-lister, who’s known for flooding her social media with eye-catching images, shared a few images as she frolicked along the coastal front. Claudia playfully posed with a conch seashell in one image, and put her endless stems on display in another while surrounded by a picturesque landscape of blue ocean waters.

Claudia wore her signature blonde locks back in a chic low ponytail as she relaxed in the sand. She kept her piercing blue eyes concealed behind a pair of dark, oversized movie star shades. The leggy model loosely tied a sarong around her beachy ensemble and polished her laid back look with a dainty gold pendant necklace.

Claudia Schiffer showed off her flawless figure in a floral bikini (Neville Marriner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Fans swarmed Claudia’s comments section to gush over catwalk queen. “You’re the most gorgeous woman on the planet, Claudia, and forever my idol. That beach looks so inviting, and I LOVE those shells,” one follower responded. “No words to describe you ….amazing!!” another commented. “Absolute perfection! Just gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

Claudia is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. She took to Instagram just days before on June 12 and showed off her long legs while happily posing in a chic one-piece jumpsuit. She paired the romper with a pair of snakeskin stilettos and dark aviator shades.

