Meghan Markle Stuns in Black Ballgown at ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, 42, and her husband, Prince Harry, 39, surfaced in Jamaica for the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love on Tuesday evening, and the Duchess of Sussex looked incredibly glamorous in an old-Hollywood style black ballgown! In a video you can see below, the radiant mom of two stunned in a black spaghetti strap ball gown at the red carpet premiere. She pulled her hair into a sleek updo with her hair parted down the middle, adding dramatic gold disc earrings to the ballerina-esque ensemble. Meghan looked elegant in the floor length frock and completed the look with a natural makeup glam.

Her husband Prince Harry looked stylish in a navy-blue suit and white button up shirt, sans-tie in a video clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight. He also wore a necklace and appeared happy and relaxed while cuddling up and posing alongside his gorgeous wife.

Fans flooded to the comments thread of the video clip to gush over the glam couple. “Lovely! Harry and Meghan in Jamaica 🇯🇲. Love this. They are gorgeous,” remarked a social media user alongside a row of red heart emojis, while another wrote, “Such a good looking couple and my goodness do they look happy.”

Another noted their decision to step away as working member of the British royal family in 2020. “They are thriving and making their own path. Good for them,” they wrote.

Meghan and Harry, who are parents to Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, were previously seen on a family vacation in Costa Rica ahead of the holidays, where they reportedly relaxed from December 14-20.

Despite causing controversy with their decision to move to Southern California to forge their own path several years ago, the couple is clearly meant for one another. In a 2017 interview, after becoming engaged, Prince Harry opened up about falling for the Suits alum so quickly. “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was a sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned,” he told the BBC at the time. “Everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of that — she tripped and fell into my life; I fell into her life.”