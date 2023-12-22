Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Tropical Trip to Costa Rica Ahead of Christmas

Image Credit: People Picture/Patric Fouad/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, 42, and her husband, Prince Harry, 39, opted for a tropical location to spend time with their family ahead of the holidays. The royal duo reportedly jetted down to Costa Rica along with their son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, according to a December 21 report via CRHoy.com. The outlet claimed that the famous family arrived on December 14 and enjoyed the getaway until December 20.

In photos obtained by the same outlet, Meghan was a doting momma and was pictured holding her daughter in her arms. For that outing, the 42-year-old stunned in a strapless black dress and added a wide-brim sunhat to shield her face from the sun. Additionally, Meghan completed her beach ensemble with black sunglasses and slip-on sneakers. Meanwhile, Lilibet opted to go sans shoes and rocked a white sundress while staying close to her mother.

Later, in separate photos obtained by the local tabloid, Harry was spotted in dad mode driving a golf cart with one of his kiddos in his lap. The proud father appeared to rock a black t-shirt and shorts for the fun outing, meanwhile his wife looked chic in denim cut-off shorts and a white long sleeve top. While out with her hubby and child, the Suits alum accessorized with the same beach hat she wore prior. It’s unclear who the child was in the golf cart, however, neither of their children were pictured together at the same time.

Soon after the photos from the family trip landed on social media, many of Harry and Meghan’s fans took to the comments to react. “Oh my goodness, she is absolutely adorable! I can’t help but wonder if this picture was taken in Costa Rica,” one admirer tweeted, while another added, “She looks like a sweet little baby princess. Sending them kisses and warm hugs.” A couple of others also couldn’t help but note how fast the toddler is growing. “she’s gonna be tall,” a third fan wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, “My goodness. They grow like weeds at that age.”

Aside from their trip, Meghan recently revealed what her son wanted for Christmas during a Q&A in Montecito, California. “Our 4-year-old — 4-and-a-half -year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4 and a half. Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan,’” she said at the time. Archie seemed to have asked his parents for the lavish camera previously used by photographer Misan Harriman for the portraits of the royals. “You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,” Meghan quipped, jokingly.