Meghan Markle Reveals What Her Son Prince Archie, 4, Wants for Christmas & What Inspired Him

Image Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, wanted one thing for Christmas but couldn’t get it! The Duchess of Sussex, 42, revealed in a recent Q&A what her 4-year-old wanted from Santa Claus: the same camera that photographer Misan Harriman used to take the Duke and Duchess’ portraits.

“The inspiration runs deep,” Meghan reportedly said during the November 15 conversation in Montecito, California, following a screening of Netflix’s short film The After. “Our 4-year-old — 4-and-a-half -year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4 and a half. Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’”

In response to her son, the mother of two hilariously quipped, “You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas.” She then directed her attention to Misan at the event and joked, “So, thank you for the inspiration across the board.”

In addition to Archie, Meghan shares daughter Princess Lilibet with husband Prince Harry. The young prince shares a love of photography with his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022 after serving as England’s longest-reigning monarch. The queen was often seen holding her own Leica camera throughout her 70-year reign.

Before the queen died, Harry, 39, revealed during a 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show that she once sent Archie the Christmas present he had wanted.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker,” the Duke explained. “She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So, breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker. … Archie wakes up in the morning and goes, ‘Waffle.'”

As for their family holiday plans, Harry and Meghan will likely remain in the U.S. to enjoy the winter with their children, since they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Their decision reportedly caused tension between Harry and his family, particularly brother Prince William and father King Charles III.

Although they have not revealed what their exact plans are for Christmas, Harry and Meghan released their holiday card, and fans noticed that it does not feature their children. However, they did the same for last year’s card.