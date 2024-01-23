Demi Moore Stuns in Gorgeous Black & White Strapless Gown at the ‘Feud’ Season 2 Premiere

Demi Moore, 61, looked radiant during her latest public appearance at her new FX series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, NY on Tuesday. The actress wore a long black and white fitted gown with a swirl swan pattern and sleeveless top that included a feathered-out detail on one side. She also wore matching dangling earrings and had her long dark hair down and parted in the middle.

The beauty also showed off a matching ring and bracelets as she confidently posed on the red carpet of the event. Her natural-looking makeup included some mascara that helped to bring out her gorgeous eyes and a light pink lipstick.

Demi mingled alongside her costars from the series, who were also dressed to impress. They included Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Molly Ringwald, and Chloe Sevigny. They all wore black and white looks to go with the theme of the event and shined as they flashed smiles in front of the many cameras.

Calista’s dress included a black slightly over-the-shoulder top and a flowing black and white patterned bottom while Naomi went with an all black lace dress that had cutout sides. Diane wore an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved black dress with a white piece of silk included in the design and Molly wore a black sleeveless dress with a white bottom. Chloe went with an all white sleeveless dress with an oversized bow in the front and paired it with black gloves.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans was created by Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch, and written by Jon Robin Baitz. It will officially be released on FX on January 31. It’s the second season of the Feud anthology series, which debuted in 2017, and is based on the bestselling book, Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer. It will include eight episodes, with the first two premiering on the same night.

In addition to Demi, Calista, Naomi, Diane, Molly, and Chloe, the cast includes Tom Hollander, and the late Treat Williams. It was the last project of Treat’s before his tragic death from a motorcycle accident last year.