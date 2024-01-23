 Ciara Stuns in Leather Dress After Welcoming Fourth Child – Hollywood Life

Ciara Stuns in Sexy Leather Dress One Month After Giving Birth to Fourth Child

The mom of four slayed in a fierce black leather dress with a plunging neckline. See the video clip below!

January 23, 2024 5:27PM EST
Ciara
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

One month after welcoming her fourth child, singer Ciara showed she’s still got it with a sexy Instagram video in a plunging black leather trench coat-style dress. In the January 23 clip, the 38-year-old beauty rocked a pair of blue reflective sunglasses and wore her hair long and wavy as she showed off the look. She finished the winning ensemble with a pair of matching black leather thigh high boots. As the hitmaker walked down a hallway in the stylish dress, Nicki Minaj‘s “FTCU” played in the background. In another section of the clip, she adjusted her hair and posed for the camera as she stook in what appeared to be a lavish hotel room. “I still got the juice boo, buy a sippie!” she captioned the video, alongside an emoji of a manicure.

Ciara has 32.5 million followers on the platform, many of whom headed to the comments thread to sound off on the video. “Still got it, never dropped it, and that face card has never declined!!” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “Birth the children, then get back to business!!” alongside a row of purple heart emojis. Another referred to her husband Russell Wilsonwriting, “Women shine when they’re loved the right way.”

A fourth raved, “You are ALWAYS that girl but it’s something about when you have them babies! The glow be forreal!” and punctuated the thought with several flame emojis. “Never dropped it..! Queen ish!!” swooned yet another fan.

The singer/songwriter took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her third child with Russell on December 11. “Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz [sic]. We Love You so much!” she captioned the sweet Instagram post, featuring a photo of the baby snuggled up in a black onesie with a coordinating baby cap. Baby Amora joined brother Future Jr., 9, (whom Ciara shares with her ex Future,) sister Sienna, 6, and brother, Win, 3.

