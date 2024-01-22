Chloe Bailey Explains Why It Was ‘Easy’ Keeping Sister Halle’s Pregnancy a Secret

Chloe Bailey had no problem keeping her sister Halle Bailey’s pregnancy a secret. The “Have Mercy” artist, 25, revealed in a new interview that she is “on cloud nine” now that her nephew, Halo, is here, calling him the “best kept secret ever.”

“She’s an auntie, she’s an auntie!” Chloe gushed to PEOPLE at the Urban One Honors: Best in Black in Atlanta on January 20. While noting that keeping Halle’s pregnancy private was “easy,” the Chloe x Halle artist explained how they handled the social media speculation that the Little Mermaid star was facing. “We just ignore it,” Chloe added. “I would tell her, like, ‘Take social media off your phone.’ You know, I keep all her other secrets. So, this was just another one in the books.”

Earlier this month, Halle, 23, revealed that she had given birth to her son following months of fan speculation.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” the Color Purple actress shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby boy’s hand. “Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

During the last few months of 2023, Halle faced incessant comments from online users, who claimed they could tell that she was pregnant by wearing oversized clothing. That November, she shut down one person who said that she had a “pregnancy nose” by telling them in response, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay. You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose. What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

This past weekend, Halle broke her silence on why she chose to hide the pregnancy news from fans during a Snapchat Q&A.

“I really, really appreciate people like you who are so kind and understanding, especially of me wanting to wait to share something this sacred and beautiful,” she said at the beginning of the Q&A. “I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time in my journey.”

While adding that she was a “little bit” stressed out by the overwhelming attention she was receiving, the Grown-ish alum noted, “Honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to just to keep myself sane and OK.”

“I know that there was a lot of people who would always comment and be like, ‘We know girl, we know.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, that’s great that you know, but I’m just going to chill,’” Halle concluded. As for how she maintained her positive “energy” during her pregnancy, Halle noted that attending events for The Color Purple was “helpful” to “still be working and have something to promote.”