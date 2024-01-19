Julia Fox Wears a Bikini Over a Catsuit in Frigid Weather as She Attends the Sundance Film Festival

Julia Fox, 33, always knows how to make a fashionable entrance! The starlet arrived at the Sundance Film Festival in style and turned heads with her unique ensemble. For the cold day at the event, Julia rocked a black catsuit and added a white string bikini over it. She also made sure to accessorize with an oversized white coat, snow boots, sunglasses, and a chic white purse.

The Down the Drain author opted to wear her brunette tresses down in beach waves and rocked blush-pink glam. Julia tied the look together with a glossy pink lip and sent fans into a frenzy online with the outfit. One fan even questioned why the 33-year-old chose to wear a ski suit under her bikini. “Not how you do it. She’s got a heavy coat so she can just go bikini only under that thing…,” they penned via X. Meanwhile, a separate fan simply commented with a fire emoji.

Kanye West‘s ex and former muse attended the Sundance Film Festival to promote her upcoming film, Presence. Julia stars in the film alongside Charlie’s Angels star Lucy Liu and This Is Us alum Chris Sullivan. While at the festival, the mother-of-one spoke to Vulture about the project and claimed that she has encountered a ghost at her home. “Most recently, I was being drawn to this home – when I bought it – and then I went down stairs and there was a whole shrine set up to the ghost that lives there,” Julia said. She also called it “magical, mystical, and supernatural.”

Julia’s time at the film festival also comes just a few months after the release of her memoir, Down the Drain, which was released in October 2023. Not only did she open up about her life in the spotlight, but she also dished about what it was like to date Kim Kardashian‘s ex. Their fling was short-lived and even had a messy ending, as Ye allegedly asked Julia to sign an NDA after they split. “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it,” he allegedly texted her, to which she replied “I’ll live.”

Despite the dramatic ending to her relationship with Kim’s ex-husband, Julia gushed over The Kardashians star during an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2023. “I grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and I actually liked it before they were even cool,” the brunette bombshell said of Kim’s family. “And when people would bash her, I would always go to bat for her. And I thought she f****** killed it in American Horror Story, so she is a multi-talented queen.”