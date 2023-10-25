Julia Fox Shows Support for Kim Kardashian After Her Relationship With Kanye West

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Julia Fox has nothing but admiration for Kim Kardashian despite claiming in her memoir that the reality star, 43, played a minor role in her breakup from ex Kanye “Ye” West. The model, 33, took Vanity Fair’s lie detector test on October 25 and insisted that she “actually really love[s]” Kim.

“I grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and I actually liked it before they were even cool,” Julia said. “And when people would bash her, I would always go to bat for her. And I thought she f***ing killed it in American Horror Story, so she is a multi-talented queen.”

After the interviewer asked whether or not Julia thought Kim was “inspired” by her, the Down the Drain author replied, “I would say there have been some [fashion] looks that are a little similar to mine, but I feel like, you know, it’s just what’s trending. But I don’t know if I’m, like, on her mood board or anything like that.”

Earlier this month, Julia’s book made headlines for her bombshell revelations about her relationship with Ye, 46. While detailing the moment she and Ye broke up, Julia claimed that the rapper said he “discovered a lot of information” about her during a phone call with Kim. Ye then allegedly told Julia he “didn’t know [that she was] a drug addict.”

The Uncut Gems actress claimed that she told Ye, “I told you! Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!” Julia also described her drug addiction throughout the memoir.

Upon splitting from the “Jesus Walks” artist, Julia wrote in her book that she told her publicist to inform the press that her relationship with Ye was over. However, he allegedly sent her texts and made multiple calls demanding her to sign an NDA. When she refused, Ye allegedly texted her, “I can’t be friends with you if you don’t sign it,” to which she replied, “I’ll live.”

As for Kim, the SKKN founder filed for divorce from the “Stronger” rapper in 2021. However, they didn’t finalize their divorce until the end of 2022 after Ye went on multiple public tirades about their separation. Not only that, but he also stirred up controversy after he repeatedly attacked Kim’s boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, on social media.

During Julia’s Vanity Fair interview, she noted that “anyone” could benefit from being a dominatrix, including comedians. (Julia is a former dominatrix) The runway star was subsequently handed a picture of Pete, 29, and reacted by saying that “he probably needs to see a dominatrix. I could see him really liking deprecation.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).