Allison Holker Reveals If She’s Ready to Date Again 1 Year After Husband tWitch’s Death

Allison Holker appeared on Nick Viall‘s podcast on January 18 and talked about the future of her love life following husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ death. “Could I like someone else again?” the professional dancer, 35, asked herself. “Could I love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else? Still, it’s a very complex situation I found myself in.”

“It took me a long time to accept all of those things and those complexities of everything,” Allison continued. “But at the end of the day, I love life. So, would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know.”

The mom of three explained on The Viall Files that she’s “such a lover of life and experience and adventure,” and she’s not opposed to finding someone to share that with after losing her husband to suicide.

“I still find that the world is such a beautiful place. There’s so much to be experienced,” she said. “So, to what kind of capacity that looks like, I don’t know, but I’m definitely not shying away from it. It’s just, life to me is life, and I just think it’s here to be experienced.”

“I had so many dark spaces I was in, that I had to be in for so many different reasons, and I had to work through all these different processes of all these different things,” Allison added. “But, I have. I’ve worked through ’em. You know, we’ll see what happens.”

Stephen died at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022. He was best known for being the DJ on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show for eight years. Stephen had three kids with Allison: Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

One week before the 1st anniversary of Stephen’s death, Allison took to Instagram to open up about grief in a brief but emotional message. “Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date,” she wrote. “Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

Back in September, Allison and her kids honored Stephen by visiting his grave for his birthday. “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us,” her caption read in part. In the snapshot, the momma posed alongside their children with several flower arrangements in honor of her late husband.