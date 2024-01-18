Lana Del Rey Rocks Sexy Lingerie in New Valentine’s Day SKIMS Collection: Photos

Lana Del Rey, 38, turned up the heat in the latest SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign! The songstress modeled several sexy looks for Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand and sent fans into a frenzy with the vintage-inspired photos. In the first photo of the lingerie ad, Lana wowed in a baby-blue velvet lace teddy one-piece. The bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and a lace pattern front and center.

For the first look, the 38-year-old accessorized her golden tresses with two giant blue bows that perfectly matched the sky-blue color scheme. Lana even posed inside a plush velvet chocolate box shaped into a heart for the V-Day-themed shoot. The periwinkle bodysuit was complete with sexy silk gloves that went passed the musician’s elbow. SKIMS’ Instagram account even called Lana “Music’s queen of hearts,” in the social media post.

“I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” the “Born to Die” hitmaker gushed in the press release. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.” This is not the first time that Kim has featured an A-lister in her campaigns, as she recently worked with rapper Cardi B, along with athletes Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa for SKIMS.

Meanwhile, in a separate photo for the campaign, the blonde beauty rocked the Lace Cami Bodysuit in the color Cherry Blossom Multi. Lana posed in front of a sultry red backdrop and draped herself with a fuzzy cherry-red blanket. She was even joined by two white cats to add an extra chic look to the snapshot. Lana accessorized this bodysuit with a single pink bow in her hair, silk pink gloves, and a glossy brown lip.

Elsewhere, Lana modeled the brand’s Lace Long Dress in the color onyx. This snapshot featured the Grammy nominee wearing a black lace veil and nearly knee-high leather boots. Lana also posed with an arrow that was shot through her chest and even had the makeup team add what appeared to be fake blood dripping down her body. After the starlet shared the photos on her Instagram account, Kim took to the comments to gush over Lana. “No one like you,” the 43-year-old penned. Lana and Kim go way back, as the former even performed at The Kardashian star’s wedding to Kanye West in 2014.