Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Her & Adam Levine’s Son in New Posts

Behati Prinsloo, 35, is embracing being a mom to a baby boy after having two daughters. Adam Levine‘s wife posed with their 1-year-old son on the beach in an adorable photo that she shared to Instagram on January 17. In the snapshot, Behati wore a white tank top and denim shorts as she held her baby son, who was naked and covered with sand. The gorgeous model held a drink in her other hand as she stared at the camera while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses. “🦋 2024 🦋,” Behati captioned her post.

Back in November, Behati shared another rare photo of her and Adam’s son, who was born in January 2023. The image showed the little one holding a flower in his hand. The rest of the post, which you can see below, featured more pictures of Behati and Adam, 44, as well as their daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5.

Behati and Adam have yet to reveal the name of their third child. The first time that Behati shared a photo of her son after he was born was in March 2023. She posted an Instagram dump that included a shot of the child’s bare feet that rested on Behati’s jean-clad legs as he wore sported a gray waffle sleeper. At the time, Behati hadn’t confirmed the sex of her and Adam’s new addition. She revealed they had a son when she was on The Mother Daze podcast in November.

Speaking about the birth of her son, Behati said on the podcast, “I was in this state of bliss but also insane pain and bliss and pain and bliss, and I was fighting this… rollercoaster of feelings and pain…levels.” She also said that Adam was present for the birth of their son, as he was when their daughters arrived. “It was his favorite thing to watch and to be there and to help me through it … and people telling him what to do to help me too,” she shared.

Behati and Adam grew their family after allegations that the Maroon 5 frontman had been texting with Instagram and model Sumner Stroh in an inappropriate manner. The influencer took to TikTok to share screenshots of alleged messages sent from the “This Love” singer, including one in which he revealed that he was having another child and considering calling them Sumner.

Adam issued a public apology in September 2022 amid the controversy, where he admitted his actions were “inappropriate” — but denied having an affair. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he added.