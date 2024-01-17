Madonna, 65, Shares Rare Photo of Her Father Silvio, 92, Amid Celebration Tour

Madonna, 65, shared a rare backstage photo with her father Silvio, 92, via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 17. In the sweet photo, the “Like a Virgin” singer affectionately wrapped her arms around her elderly father, who seemingly held a cane as his famous daughter embraced him in a side hug. A smiling Madonna appeared to be ready to perform — she rocked a lace bustier with sleeves, fishnets stockings, and a black micro mini skirt with layered chains. Her makeup glam was perfection, and her hair appeared to be in process, with several clips holding locks of her wavy blonde hair back.

Madge added three blue heart emojis to the photo, as well as a note written in blue over the top of the photo, reading “I love you Dad.” You can see a repost of the Instagram Story slide below. She also shared a photo of herself onstage, microphone in hand, rocking the same outfit during her Celebration Tour.

The legendary pop star is clearly close with her father. In 2021, she took five of her six children to his vineyard, Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan, to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday. Lourdes Leon, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Stella and Estere were in attendance in a montage of photos shared by the Material Girl to social media at the time.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” she captioned the since-deleted post, per PEOPLE. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you.”

Madonna continued in the heartfelt post, “It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.” The singer added several celebratory emojis and the hashtags #happybirthday, #ohfather, #thestrangers, along with a tag for the vineyard. Madonna’s mother, whom she was named after, died of breast cancer when the future star was just five years old.

The singer is currently in the midst of her Celebration World Tour, an expansive retrospective of her work through the decades.